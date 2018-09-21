The Euromillions results are in...

Back to Lotto Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot worth €130m.

The numbers drawn were 5, 7, 21, 25, 37 with Lucky Stars 3 and 4.

There was also no winner of the Euromillions Plus top prize of €500,000.

Lotto Results: Friday, September 21, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 11
    • 14
    • 17
    • 18
    • 26
    • 39



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 5
    • 14
    • 18
    • 28
    • 34
    • 35
    • 10



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €130,000,000

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.

    • 5
    • 7
    • 21
    • 25
    • 37
    • 3
    • 4



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 33
    • 39
    • 42
    • 46
    • 50



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 10
    • 12
    • 13
    • 31
    • 37
    • 17



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 17
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 38
    • 14



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: Euromillions

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland