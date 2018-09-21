The Euromillions results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot worth €130m.
The numbers drawn were 5, 7, 21, 25, 37 with Lucky Stars 3 and 4.
There was also no winner of the Euromillions Plus top prize of €500,000.
Lotto Results: Friday, September 21, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 7
- 11
- 14
- 17
- 18
- 26
- 39
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 5
- 14
- 18
- 28
- 34
- 35
- 10
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €130,000,000
There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.
- 5
- 7
- 21
- 25
- 37
- 3
- 4
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
- 33
- 39
- 42
- 46
- 50
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 8
- 10
- 12
- 13
- 31
- 37
- 17
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 2
- 17
- 32
- 33
- 35
- 38
- 14
