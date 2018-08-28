The Euromillions results are in...
28/08/2018 - 21:25:19Back to Lotto Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot worth more than €25m.
The winning numbers were 4, 16, 32, 42, 46 and 8 and 12.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There were no winners of the Daily Million top prize.
- 6
- 9
- 17
- 25
- 29
- 37
- 8
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There were no winners of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 5
- 6
- 8
- 22
- 23
- 35
- 15
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There were no winners of the Daily Million top prize.
- 6
- 9
- 17
- 25
- 29
- 37
- 8
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €25,031,511
There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.
- 4
- 16
- 32
- 42
- 46
- 8
- 12
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 20
- 33
- 37
- 42
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 4
- 18
- 22
- 23
- 26
- 36
- 35
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 9
- 15
- 16
- 21
- 33
- 36
- 1
Digital DeskKEYWORDS: Euromillions
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Presidential hopeful said she would welcome Trump to the Áras dressed as Marilyn Monroe
A Presidential hopeful has said she would welcome Donald Trump to the Áras an Uachtaráin and would do so wearing a Marilyn Monroe outfit if asked.
5,500-year-old tomb in Meath the ‘find of a lifetime’
A 5,500-year-old passage tomb, described as the ‘find of a lifetime’ was only discovered because of stringent planning laws.
Crowds for Phoenix Park Mass fall well below expected level
Some infirm people faced harsh weather conditions while some protesters were believed to have obtained tickets with no intention of attending.
Investigation into alleged racial abuse Rose of Tralee winner
Gardai are investigating an alleged incident of racist abuse against newly crowned Rose of Tralee, Kirsten Mate Maher.
Ten fire trucks responding to major fire at Limerick scrap metal factory
A massive fire is raging at a scrap metal recycling factory in Limerick tonight.
5,000 patients exposed to superbug
Up to 5,000 patients are to be informed that they have been exposed to a dangerous superbug.
More than one in three in emergency accommodation are children
A group representing homeless people says more needs to be done to help children in emergency accommodation.
200,000 turn out for Phoenix Park mass - less than half the number expected
It is estimated that around 200,000 people turned out at the Phoenix Park yesterday for the Papal Mass.
Join the conversation - comment here