The Euromillions results are in...

Back to Lotto Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot worth more than €25m.

The winning numbers were 4, 16, 32, 42, 46 and 8 and 12.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, August 28, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There were no winners of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 9
    • 17
    • 25
    • 29
    • 37
    • 8



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There were no winners of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 5
    • 6
    • 8
    • 22
    • 23
    • 35
    • 15



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There were no winners of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 9
    • 17
    • 25
    • 29
    • 37
    • 8



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €25,031,511

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.

    • 4
    • 16
    • 32
    • 42
    • 46
    • 8
    • 12



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 20
    • 33
    • 37
    • 42



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 18
    • 22
    • 23
    • 26
    • 36
    • 35



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 9
    • 15
    • 16
    • 21
    • 33
    • 36
    • 1



Full Lotto draw results »

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Euromillions

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland