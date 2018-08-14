The Euromillions results are in...
14/08/2018 - 21:23:00Back to Lotto Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot worth almost €91m.
The winning numbers were 1, 15, 18, 25, 31, 9, 11.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 4
- 5
- 17
- 29
- 37
- 35
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 12
- 15
- 33
- 34
- 37
- 39
- 13
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €90,786,197
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 1
- 15
- 18
- 25
- 31
- 9
- 11
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.
- 9
- 22
- 31
- 33
- 49
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 25
- 39
- 38
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 6
- 32
- 34
- 15
Digital DeskKEYWORDS: Euromillions
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Charity criticises 'disingenuous' housing offer to homeless mother-of-seven
A charity that helps homeless people in Dublin has criticised the latest offer of housing for a mother-of-seven.
Gardaí identify ‘person of interest’ in Deirdre Jacob murder inquiry
Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob have launched a murder inquiry.
Car rammed in Dublin, man in hospital after being chased and attacked by gang
A man has been injured in an assault on Amiens Street in Dublin.
Family speak of 'horrific' year since young GAA player murdered 'in a manner not befitting an animal'
The family of a young GAA player murdered in County Mayo have made a fresh appeal for information on the first anniversary of his death.
Man, 49, missing from Galway
A 49-year-old man is missing in Galway.
Coast Guard Rescue 116 co-pilot's wife donates money raised for her family to charity
The wife of Mark Duffy, who lost his life when Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 crashed off the Co Mayo coast last year, has donated funds raised to support her family to a children’s charity.
Report gives stark warning: We’re a welfare nation
We’ve become a welfare nation “overly dependent” on state payments compared to other countries, newly published Government papers have warned.
House prices jump by 80% in five years
Residential property prices have increased by 12% between last June and this June.
Join the conversation - comment here