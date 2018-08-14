The Euromillions results are in...

Lotto Results: Tuesday, August 14, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 17
    • 29
    • 37
    • 35



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 12
    • 15
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 39
    • 13



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €90,786,197

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 1
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 31
    • 9
    • 11



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.

    • 9
    • 22
    • 31
    • 33
    • 49



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 11
    • 12
    • 13
    • 25
    • 39
    • 38



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 2
    • 4
    • 6
    • 32
    • 34
    • 15



