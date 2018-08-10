The Euromillions results are in
There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions Jackpot worth Jackpot €83,831,487.
Lotto Results: Friday, August 10, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 5
- 15
- 20
- 30
- 32
- 34
- 39
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 2
- 21
- 29
- 34
- 35
- 36
- 18
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €83,831,487
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 18
- 20
- 36
- 43
- 44
- 3
- 9
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 8
- 12
- 36
- 38
