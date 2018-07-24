The EuroMillions results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth over €35m.
The numbers drawn were 2, 4, 23, 39, 40 and the Lucky Stars were 3 and 9.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 3
- 17
- 20
- 33
- 35
- 11
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 3
- 4
- 15
- 21
- 24
- 29
- 8
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €35,993,507
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 2
- 4
- 23
- 39
- 40
- 3
- 9
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 17
- 28
- 38
- 46
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 6
- 10
- 22
- 28
- 31
- 34
- 3
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 8
- 12
- 25
- 30
- 35
- 4
