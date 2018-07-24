The EuroMillions results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth over €35m.

The numbers drawn were 2, 4, 23, 39, 40 and the Lucky Stars were 3 and 9.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, July 24, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 17
    • 20
    • 33
    • 35
    • 11



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 15
    • 21
    • 24
    • 29
    • 8



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €35,993,507

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 23
    • 39
    • 40
    • 3
    • 9



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 17
    • 28
    • 38
    • 46



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 6
    • 10
    • 22
    • 28
    • 31
    • 34
    • 3



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 8
    • 12
    • 25
    • 30
    • 35
    • 4



