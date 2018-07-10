The EuroMillions results are in...
There was one winner of tonight's EuroMillions jacket, worth over €65.5m.
The winning ticket was sold in the UK. The winning numbers were 3, 8, 26, 33, 45 and the Lucky Stars were 7 and 10.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 14
- 19
- 23
- 30
- 32
- 16
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 4
- 12
- 13
- 18
- 24
- 25
- 26
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €65,538,512
There was one winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the UK.
- 3
- 8
- 26
- 33
- 45
- 7
- 10
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 6
- 15
- 34
- 44
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 11
- 28
- 32
- 33
- 35
- 39
- 6
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 15
- 30
- 31
- 36
- 38
- 39
- 16
