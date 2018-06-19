The EuroMillions results are in...

There was one winner of tonight's Euromillions draw, worth over €36m.

The winning ticket was sold in France.

A number of Irish players won smaller prizes so check those tickets.

The numbers drawn were 7, 19, 26, 42 and 50, and the Lucky Stars were 4 and 9.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, June 19, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 5
    • 9
    • 14
    • 26
    • 37
    • 39
    • 30



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 9
    • 14
    • 21
    • 25
    • 32
    • 37
    • 38



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €36,158,964

    There was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in France.

    • 7
    • 19
    • 26
    • 42
    • 50
    • 4
    • 9



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 15
    • 17
    • 19
    • 28
    • 39



