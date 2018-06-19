The EuroMillions results are in...
A number of Irish players won smaller prizes so check those tickets.
The winning ticket was sold in France.
A number of Irish players won smaller prizes so check those tickets.
The numbers drawn were 7, 19, 26, 42 and 50, and the Lucky Stars were 4 and 9.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 5
- 9
- 14
- 26
- 37
- 39
- 30
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 9
- 14
- 21
- 25
- 32
- 37
- 38
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €36,158,964
There was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in France.
- 7
- 19
- 26
- 42
- 50
- 4
- 9
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 15
- 17
- 19
- 28
- 39
