The EuroMillions results are in...

There was one winner of Tuesday's EuroMillions jacket, worth over €138m.

The winning ticket was sold in the UK.

Two Irish players have matched five numbers to win €24,772.

The winning numbers are 20, 23, 28, 30 and 44. The Lucky Stars numbers are 3 and 7.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, April 24, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 11
    • 20
    • 29
    • 34



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 8
    • 19
    • 20
    • 26
    • 38
    • 18



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €138,724,202

    There was one winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the UK.

    • 20
    • 23
    • 28
    • 30
    • 44
    • 3
    • 7



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 18
    • 29
    • 34



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 8
    • 12
    • 16
    • 18
    • 25
    • 6



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38



