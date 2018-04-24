The EuroMillions results are in...
There was one winner of Tuesday's EuroMillions jacket, worth over €138m.
The winning ticket was sold in the UK.
Two Irish players have matched five numbers to win €24,772.
The winning numbers are 20, 23, 28, 30 and 44. The Lucky Stars numbers are 3 and 7.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 20
- 29
- 34
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 8
- 19
- 20
- 26
- 38
- 18
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €138,724,202
There was one winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the UK.
- 20
- 23
- 28
- 30
- 44
- 3
- 7
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 2
- 18
- 29
- 34
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 8
- 12
- 16
- 18
- 25
- 6
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 10
- 18
- 26
- 29
- 31
- 38
