The EuroMillions results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions Jackpot, worth €17m.
The numbers drawn were 3, 31, 41, 48, 50 and the lucky stars were 8 and 11.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, February 27, 2018
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €17,000,000
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 3
- 31
- 41
- 48
- 50
- 8
- 11
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
- 3
- 5
- 13
- 30
- 47
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 7
- 11
- 21
- 24
- 25
- 33
- 10
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 3
- 8
- 11
- 21
- 25
- 34
- 38
