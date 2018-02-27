The EuroMillions results are in...

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions Jackpot, worth €17m.

The numbers drawn were 3, 31, 41, 48, 50 and the lucky stars were 8 and 11.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, February 27, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 21
    • 26
    • 27
    • 29
    • 39
    • 32



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 7
    • 12
    • 14
    • 20
    • 26
    • 36



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €17,000,000

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 3
    • 31
    • 41
    • 48
    • 50
    • 8
    • 11



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 13
    • 30
    • 47



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 11
    • 21
    • 24
    • 25
    • 33
    • 10



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 8
    • 11
    • 21
    • 25
    • 34
    • 38



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: euromillions

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland