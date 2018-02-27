The EuroMillions results are in...

Latest: Officials prepare for disruption amid severe weather conditions Latest: A Status Orange weather warning is in place for Dublin, Carlow , Kildare, Laois, Louth, Wicklow and Meath from 3pm tomorrow.

Here are some useful sites and numbers to keep nearby during Storm Emma Authorities are preparing for disruption to Ireland's transport network and utility services this week due to Storm Emma.

Rugby rape trial: Harrison guessed rape accusation was made because players were high profile, court hears A friend of two Ireland and Ulster rugby players guessed they had been accused of rape because they were high profile sports stars, a court has heard.

Woman fights bid to require her family to exit 6-bed Dublin house they do not own, but consider the family home A woman has opposed a fund’s bid for High Court orders requiring herself, her ill husband, their son and his partner to leave a Dublin property they do not own but consider to be their family home.