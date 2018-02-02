The Euromillions results are in...

Lotto Results: Friday, February 02, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 5
    • 10
    • 12
    • 18
    • 29
    • 20



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 18
    • 21
    • 25
    • 27
    • 30
    • 32
    • 16



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €108,738,581

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 14
    • 34
    • 36
    • 39
    • 48
    • 2
    • 3



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 42
    • 48



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 8
    • 11
    • 24
    • 25
    • 28
    • 39
    • 35



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 6
    • 9
    • 22
    • 37
    • 39
    • 32



Full Lotto draw results »

