The Euromillions results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions.
The numbers drawn were 14, 34, 36, 39, 48, 2 and 3.
Lotto Results: Friday, February 02, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 5
- 10
- 12
- 18
- 29
- 20
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 18
- 21
- 25
- 27
- 30
- 32
- 16
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €108,738,581
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 14
- 34
- 36
- 39
- 48
- 2
- 3
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
- 12
- 35
- 40
- 42
- 48
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 8
- 11
- 24
- 25
- 28
- 39
- 35
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 6
- 9
- 22
- 37
- 39
- 32
