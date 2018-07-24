The end of the heatwave? Temperatures to drop by 10 degrees

Ireland is finally set to get a break from the current heatwave with temperatures set to drop by 10°C over the coming days.

An Atlantic front is forecast to change weather conditions with rain and temperatures dipping below 20°C.

According to Met Éireann's forecast parts of Ireland will see temperatures of 25°C on Thursday drop to 15°C by Sunday.

Not everywhere will see the #heatwave this week. The #jetstream will move closer bringing the chance of some rain and fresher temperatures in the northwest pic.twitter.com/auQeVIAOCC — Met Office (@metoffice) July 23, 2018

There is also heavy rain forecast in parts of the country from mid-week.

The weather will be changeable for the rest of the week and through the weekend but temperatures will remain slightly above the average for the most part.

Fresher conditions coming in from the Atlantic should arrive on the west coast by Thursday and will move across the country by Friday bringing cooler conditions and showers.

While the country has been basking in the sunshine for almost two months, there are many who will welcome this return to normal Irish weather.

Kind of want this 'heatwave' to end now. It was nice but, you know what, that's enough. pic.twitter.com/XY4qYmAs5t — Micheál O'Connell (@Mocksim) July 23, 2018

I am wearing the least amount of layers for work and I am already soaked. #heatwave — Emma Cashman (@madaemz) July 24, 2018

Working in a heatwave is like trying to lick a mint out of a tub of Vaseline. — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) July 24, 2018

You know I'm all up for warm summer days and stuff but your girl here does not appreciate the migraines and stuffy air at night ...why you got to do this to me Ireland..your basically known for dull rainy days and you throw this heatwave on me ....no no no ! Not on — Sháuna (@shaVslife) July 23, 2018

when i heard britain was getting a heatwave i nearly died but turns out ireland is having none of it pic.twitter.com/CRglZAThu6 — n 🌧 (@amonsterIikeme) July 23, 2018

While Ireland enjoys a respite from the heat, the UK will continue to endure extreme temperatures.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far in the UK with highest temperatures of 33.3°C.

Monday was the #hottestdayoftheyear so far as Santon Downham in Suffolk reached 33.3 °C 🌡️Rain arrived across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/PQfyXACiw5 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 23, 2018

The UK Met Office has issued a Level 3 alert and has recommended that people stay out of the sun.

With high #UV levels in places today, here's a reminder of the advice on how to stay safe but still enjoy the #sunshine pic.twitter.com/mec6wdzyeq — Met Office (@metoffice) July 24, 2018

Becky Mitchell, UK Met Office meteorologist, said temperatures of 35C were forecast for Thursday in East Anglia and London, adding: "There's potential it could go even warmer than that".

She said the climbing temperatures are due to warm air coming up from France combined with high pressure across the country.

Digital Desk