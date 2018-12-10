'The deal is the deal': Tánaiste rules out Brexit re-negotiations

The current Brexit deal is the only one on the table according to the Tánaiste.

Simon Coveney has poured cold water on claims in the UK that another deal could be re-negotiated to weaken the backstop arrangement.

It comes as the European Court of Justice has ruled the UK can cancel Brexit without needing permission from other EU countries.

Speaking as he arrived in Brussels this morning, Mr Coveney said the deal is not going to change.

"The deal is the deal," said the Cork TD. "It's taken two years to put together. It's a fair deal for both sides.

"It protects, from an Irish perspective and from a British perspective, peaceful relationships on the island of Ireland.

"The backstop was never and is not an offer from one side to the other.

"It was a negotiated solution that both sides signed up to."

The ECJ found earlier today that if the UK does decide to revoke Article 50 and stop the Brexit process it would remain in the EU as a member state and the revocation must be decided following "democratic process".

In a statement, the ECJ said: "In today's judgment, the full court has ruled that, when a member state has notified the European Council of its intention to withdraw from the European Union, as the UK has done, that member state is free to revoke unilaterally that notification.

"That possibility exists for as long as a withdrawal agreement concluded between the EU and that member state has not entered into force or, if no such agreement has been concluded, for as long as the two-year period from the date of the notification of the intention to withdraw from the EU, and any possible extension, has not expired."

- Digital Desk