'The Constitution has no role to play in terms of medical care for women' - Michael Creed

By Elaine Loughlin, Political Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has called for a yes vote in the upcoming referendum.

However, he refused to be drawn on any legislation that may be introduced if the people vote to repeal the eighth amendment.

Speaking in Dublin, Mr Creed said it is now time to trust women and their doctors.

"My own journey on this I suppose is that having watched all of the debate and the campaigns it's abundantly clear to me that the blue book, in terms of the Constitution has no role to play in terms of medical care for women going through pregnancy, that is best left to women and their caring physician."

He was joined by former IFA president Eddie Downey, Lorna Sixsmith who is the “Irish Farmerette” blogger & author and Green Party agriculture spokesperson Pippa Hackett.

Mr Creed who has previously expressed reservations around the 12 weeks unrestricted abortion said it will be a "redundant issue" if the referendum does not pass on Friday.

"At this stage my motivation is to make sure that we reach a situation where the legislature is asked to deal with the issues around the legislation.

"The Government have published the outline of the legislation, I don't intend to tempt faith, the first hurdle that we must clear in respect of this issue is to remove Article 40.3.3 - the eighth amendment - and then we can discuss in detail the legislation and the form that may take," he said.