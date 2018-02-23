'The BAFTAs were last week' - Gardaí fine drivers for filming accident in Co. Cork

Gardaí have fined five motorists for taking photographs and filming as they drove past an accident in Co. Cork.

Officers had spotted the motorists using their phones to capture images of a crash involving a lorry in Watergrasshill this week.

A Garda post on Facebook with an image of the scene said: "Unfortunately, we are all familiar with scenes like this. Please don't feel the need to film it. Besides, the BAFTAs were last week.



They continued: "Emergency Services need room to work in dangerous environments and depend on other road users to act responsibly. Some motorists felt compelled to film and photograph what was going on."

They issued four drivers with on-the-spot fines for holding mobile phones while driving, and another driver was fined for stopping on the opposite carriageway to have a look.

They finished by saying: "Do not endanger yourselves, other road users or the Emergency Services trying to help those involved."

The post was concluded with the hashtags '#ArriveAlive' and '#RubberNeckers'