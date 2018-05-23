'Terrifying' experience of daughter taking abortion pill; TD says 'many GPs' don't want to offer abortion pills

The mother of a woman who took an abortion pill without medical supervision says it was one of most terrifying and traumatic experiences.

Speaking at a Together for Yes event, Elaine Bedford says her 25-year-old daughter - who has type 1 diabetes – nearly died two years ago because of the disease.

Kate became pregnant unexpectedly last year and opted to take the pill because her health was being put at further risk.

Elaine says her daughter was bleeding and losing consciousness.

She says she does not want any other mother to go through what she did.

"The fear in her eyes, I said 'Please let me call a doctor. Can I get a doctor for you?'. She said 'No, mam. You don't understand, you can't get a doctor'.

"This went on for hours, it felt like days," said Ms Bedford.

"Couldn't eat, couldn't do anything, I was watching her blood sugars. Everything was getting out of control."

Mary Butler

A pro-life TD says the government has neglected to consider that many GPs do not want to offer abortion pills.

Fianna Fáil's Mary Butler says some other countries have moved away from a GP led service.

"The Minister for Health decided that there was going to be a GP led service up to 12 weeks to help women if they were going to procure an abortion, take an abortion pill.

"What struck me as very strange was that there was no consultation with GPs, that many, many GPs have decided that they don't want to offer this service."

Digital Desk