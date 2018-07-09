Ten businesses breached food safety laws in June, one with 'high volume of live and dead flies'

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued ten orders on food businesses today for breaches of food safety legislation in June.

Restaurants, cafes and takeaways were ordered to close or make improvements to their premises for not adhering to food safety standards.

One establishment was found to have a high volume of live and dead flies throughout the premises, with significant accumulations of dead flies in the light fittings in the dry goods store and adjacent to open food packaging.

The business had no pest control procedures in place, as there were cobwebs on store room walls and ceilings containing both dead and live insects, with insects in open bulk bags of powdered ingredients such as desiccated coconut and bread concentrate.

There was a large amount of grease dripping from the exterior of the extraction canopy onto the top of the dishwasher, cooling records were not being maintained for foods cooked ahead of service and there was unidentifiable dirt on a bulk container of coffee.

Poor hygiene standards were also evidenced by the dirty staff toilet, a dirty floor surface in the walk-in freezer and inadequate handwashing facilities.

Under the FSAI Act, 1998, a closure order is served where it is deemed that there is or there is likely to be a grave and immediate danger to public health at or in the premises, or where an Improvement Order is not complied with.

Four restaurants and takeaways were ordered to close under the FSAI Act, 1998: two in Dublin, one in Wexford and one in Laois.

Another pub was closed in Laois under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010, with two businesses ordered to close in Mayo and another in Dublin under the same Act.

Under that Act, closure orders and prohibition orders are served where there is a non-compliance with food legislation.

One improvement order was served by the HSE on a shop in Dublin, while a prohibition order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on a retailer in Sligo.

An improvement order may be issued by the District Court if an improvement notice is not complied with within a defined period, while a prohibition order is issued if the handling, processing, disposal, manufacturing, storage, distribution or selling food involve or are likely to involve a serious risk to public health.

Commenting today, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI emphasised that by not complying with food safety legislation, food businesses are putting consumer health at risk.

“It is disappointing to see such a high number of Enforcement Orders for a second month running. Food businesses must recognise that they are legally bound to ensure the food they serve is safe to eat"

"We are now into our third week of exceptional weather and high temperatures. Every effort must be made to ensure high standards of hygiene and pest control remain in place and that foods are stored at appropriate temperatures. We would also urge food businesses to check their fridges are not impacted by the hot weather and to monitor temperatures frequently during each day.”

Here are the ten businesses which were served enforcement orders in June:

Four Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on: Little Italy (takeaway), 3 Irish Street, Bunclody, Wexford

India’s Taste (takeaway), Bridgewater Hall, 17-19 Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1

Roshan Restaurant and Takeaway, Unit 8, Besser Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22

Sal’s (restaurant/café), Main Street, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois



Four Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on: Andrews (takeaway), 2 Main Street, Shankill, Co. Dublin

Sheerans Pub (preparation and service of food excluding beverages), Coolrain, Mountrath, Co. Laois

Lyndon’s Kitchen Food Business (restaurant/café), Main Street, Balla, Mayo

Just Baked (storeroom adjacent to the bakery), Barcastle Industrial Estate, Springfield Road, Castlebar, Mayo



One Improvement Order was served by the HSE on: Neree Mbala Afro Food Shop t/a Neree Mbala, 10a Base Enterprise Centre, Damastown, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15



One Prohibition Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on: Newlands Food Market Ltd t/a Lituanica (retailer), Adelaide Street, Sligo





Details of the food businesses served with enforcement orders are published on the FSAI’s website here.

