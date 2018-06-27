Temperatures to hit 30 degrees; Irish Water warn supplies could be restricted

Temperatures are forecast to hit 30 degrees in many parts of the country today, as the heatwave continues.

Irish Water is warning that supply may have to be restricted in the Greater Dublin area if demand remains high.

Irish Water's Drought Management Team is meeting this morning to assess water supplies countrywide.

It says water restrictions will become unavoidable, because demand is very close to outstripping the supply available.

The utility's again urging households and businesses to limit water use.

A small, but significant, update to our earlier tweet. Usage of 602 million litres occurred Friday 22 July, with yesterdays usage for the Greater Dublin Area at 609 million litres. #ConserveWater https://t.co/DdLdEklFAK — Irish Water (@IrishWater) June 26, 2018

Met Eireann's Joan Blackburn says today will be hot and sunny in many parts: "Particularly in western parts of the country over parts of Connacht and west Munster, we will see temperatures of about 30 degrees.

"Generally sunny conditions in most places though a bit of high cloud in southern counties at times making it a bit more hazy but really warm everywhere."

Shallow mist & fog patches clearing soon after dawn. Dry with hazy sunshine today in light easterly breezes. Very warm or hot during the afternoon, with highs of 26 to 30 generally, but sea breezes will keep temperatures in the low 20s especially near southern & eastern coasts. pic.twitter.com/PQMSJck16g — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 27, 2018

Digital Desk