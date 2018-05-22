Temperatures to hit 22 degrees on Wednesday and continue into the weekend

Tuesday's good weather is set to continue into the weekend with sunshine being forecasted for the next few days.

With Tuesday seeing a mix of cloud and some sunshine temperatures are set to hover around the high-teens.

Wednesday we should get our first real taste of summer as Met Éireann reports temperatures hitting a high of 22 degrees.

It will very mild and very warm with prolonged sunshine across most of the country. Wednesday night will also be mild and dry with highs of 10 degrees.

And the good news doesn't stop there.

Thursday and Friday will see more dry and sunny weather.

Met Éireann reports that some central areas may witness a shower on Thursday but temperatures will be reaching 21 degrees.

As the weekend kicks off on Saturday more warm and humid weather is predicted as temperatures reach the 20s again with most places being dry with many seeing sunny spells.

The latest indication from Met Éireann suggests Sunday will remain warm and humid with temperatures in the low to mid-20s but they do highlight a risk of thundery outbreaks.

