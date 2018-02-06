Temperatures expected to dip as low as -4C overnight amid weather warnings

More snow and ice is due to affect parts of the country this evening.

A nationwide Status Yellow warning is in place with highest accumulations due in the north and west.

There is a separate warning for low temperatures, with the mercury expected to fall to -4C in places.

Vincent O'Shea, a forecaster with Met Eireann, said: "I'm not so sure it will be as big a hazard as, say, last night, however, there will be widespread frost tonight and temperatures will get as low as minus three or minus four.

"So, wherever there is snow still lying, any residual amounts would freeze readily, so that would still constitute a hazard before morning."