Teenagers arrested after homeless man murdered in Derry

Two teenagers have been arrested following the murder of a homeless man in Co Derry.

The body of Piotr Krowka, 36, who was Polish, was found in Maghera earlier this month.

He was discovered in a former parochial house on Glen Road and police said he had suffered serious injuries to his head and body.

Two 16-year-olds were detained in the Maghera area this morning as part of the overall murder investigation, a PSNI statement said.

They were taken to Antrim police station for questioning.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact the incident room at Magherafelt PSNI station.

