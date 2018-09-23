Teenager shot in 'paramilitary-style' attack in Northern Ireland

A teenager has been shot in each arm and leg in a "paramilitary-style" attack in County Antrim, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

The 18-year-old man was attacked in his home in the Moneycannon Road area of Ballymoney in the early hours of Sunday.

The young victim was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Detectives are appealing for the public's help in catching the "dangerous and violent" individuals who carried out the "brutal" attack, the PSNI said.

- PA