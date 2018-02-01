Teenager rushed to hospital after he was struck by truck in Cork

By Eoin English

A teenager has been rushed to hospital after he was struck by a truck in north Cork this morning.

The boy, believed to be about 15-years-old, was taken to Cork University Hospital after the incident near Donoughmore earlier.

It is understood he suffered serious injuries.

A garda investigation is underway and the road between Firmount Cross and Ballyvodane Cross, near Donoughmore, has been closed.

Diversions are expected to be in place for a few hours.

[timgcap=The teenage boy has been taken to Cork University Hospital.]CorkUniversityHospitalInternal2_large.jpg[/timg]