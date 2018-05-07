Teenager due in court after 'barbaric' drill attack on woman

A teenager is due in court today in connection with an assault on a woman in Co Tyrone.

The woman was attacked with a drill at around 2am on Saturday morning on Railway Street in Strabane and remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested after the 38-year-old woman suffered a "very serious" head injury, police said.

He has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and theft.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

He is due before Omagh Magistrates Court later.

Sinn Féin West Tyrone Assembly member (MLA) Michaela Boyle said people are shocked at the "horrific" nature of the attack.

She added that, if there does turn out to be a homophobic motive behind the assault "then this barbaric attack is all the more reprehensible".

