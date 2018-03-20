Teenager dies, three men in hospital, after Limerick crash

A teenager has been killed in a crash in Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

A 17-year-old boy died when the car he was travelling in struck a ditch at Tubberyquinn, Ballyneety shortly after midnight.

Three other men who were also in the car were injured, one seriously, and are being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Ombudsman because of an earlier interaction between the crashed car and Gardaí.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Gardaí at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340.

- Digital Desk