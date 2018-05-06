Teenager charged with cordless drill attack on woman

A teenager has been charged with attacking a woman with a cordless drill.

The 38-year-old victim was left in a critical condition after sustaining a severe head injury in the assault in Strabane, Co Tyrone, in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers have been investigating a potential homophobic motive.

A 17 year old male has been charged with GBH with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and theft of a drill. It follows an attack on a woman in Strabane during the early hours of Saturday morning. The teenager is due to appear in Court in Omagh on Monday. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) May 6, 2018

The 17-year-old male has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and theft.

He is expected to appear at Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The incident happened at about 2am on Saturday in Railway Street in the town.

Corey French, who described himself as a family friend, said he spoke to the victim at a local nightclub just hours before the attack.

The 24-year-old, said: "She was (having) good craic, we were having a laugh, chatting away."

He described the woman as someone with a "complete and utter heart of gold".

He added: "She wouldn't be the sort of person who would be confrontational, she would be very friendly."

- Press Association