Teenager charged in connection with recent disorder in Derry

Police in the North have charged a teenager in connection with the recent disorder in Derry.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with possessing petrol bombs, riotous behaviour and throwing petrol bombs.

He is due to appear at Omagh Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Yesterday, the PSNI revealed a 22-year-old man has been charged with possessing explosives with intent to endanger life, riotous behaviour, and making petrol bombs.