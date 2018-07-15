Teenager charged in connection with recent disorder in Derry
Police in the North have charged a teenager in connection with the recent disorder in Derry.
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with possessing petrol bombs, riotous behaviour and throwing petrol bombs.
He is due to appear at Omagh Magistrates Court tomorrow.
Yesterday, the PSNI revealed a 22-year-old man has been charged with possessing explosives with intent to endanger life, riotous behaviour, and making petrol bombs.