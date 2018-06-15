Teenager arrested in connection with murder of Cameron Reilly

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the murder of Cameron Reilly.

Reilly was last seen in the Ardee Road area of Dunleer just after midnight on Saturday, May 26.

His body was found in a field on the outskirts of the town at around 8 o'clock that morning.

A post-mortem revealed that he was strangled to death.

An 18-year-old man was arrested this morning in Dunleer by detectives investigating the killing.

He is being questioned at Drogheda Garda Station where he can be held for up to 24-hours.

Cameron Reilly

- Digital Desk