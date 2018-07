An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Cameron Reilly.

He will appear before Drogheda District court tomorrow morning at 10am.

Cameron's body was discovered in a field on the outskirts of Dunleer in Co Louth on May 26.

A post-mortem revealed the 18-year-old had been strangled.

