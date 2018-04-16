Teenage Palestinian campaigner and Irish Defence Forces peacekeepers among Peace Award nominees

By Conor Kane

The Irish Defence Forces peacekeeping mission and Palestinian teenage campaigner Ahed Tamimi are among the nominees for this year’s Tipperary International Peace Award.

The Tipperary Peace Convention has been receiving nominations for its annual award from organisations and individuals in recent months and has announced a final shortlist of four nominees, with the winner to be announced at the end of the month.

Ahed Tamimi has become well-known internationally for confronting Israeli soldiers and resisting Israel’s occupation of the West Bank.

Ahed Tamimi (second from right).

Along with the Irish Defence Forces peacekeepers, the others on the shortlist are Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and Kurdish humanitarian Dr Widad Akrevi.

The Tipperary Peace Award was founded in 1984 to give recognition to people who promote the ideals of peace and peaceful co-operation in Ireland and around the world.

Previous winners include Nelson Mandela, Bob Geldof, Bill Clinton, Senator Edward Kennedy and his sister Ambassador Jean Kennedy Smith, Benazir Bhutto, Mary McAleese and her husband Martin McAleese, Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, and former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon.

Last year’s award was presented to the Syrian Civil Defence White Helmets.

Following the announcement of the winner at the end of April, the award will be presented at a special ceremony in Tipperary at a date to be announced.