Teenage girl seriously injured in Cork road accident

A teenage girl is in hospital after a road accident in Co Cork yesterday evening.

The accident occurred on Main Street in Ballincollig at 7.45pm.

The teenager was taken to University Hospital Cork where her injuries are described as serious.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200.