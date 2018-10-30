Teenage girl missing from her home in Galway

Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Linda Mhelembe who is missing from her home in Galway.

She was last seen on October 26.

Linda is described as 5 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Linda was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any other Garda Station.

Digital Desk