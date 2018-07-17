Teenage girl missing from Galway believed to be in UK

Gardaí are seeking the public's help tracing Diane Limsipson, 16, who is missing from Tuam since July 6.

She is 4'11”, with black hair, of slim build and brown eyes.

When last seen Diane was wearing a grey top/hoodie and ripped black jeans and white shoes.

Gardaí believe that she may have travelled to the UK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Tuam on 09324202.

Digital Desk