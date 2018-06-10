Teenage girl, last seen near her home in Offaly, goes missing

Gardaí are asking for help to find a teenage girl missing from her home in Co. Offaly since yesterday.

Victoria Jul, aged 16, has been missing from her home on Hillside Drive, Birr, since around 2pm yesterday when she was seen nearby.

She is described as five foot five inches tall with a medium build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing dark clothing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen Victoria, or have any information, to contact them in Birr on 057 9169711, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.