Teenage girl dies following Cork road incident

A 16-year-old girl has died from injuries sustained after she was hit by a car in Ballincollig in Cork on Monday.

The teenager was knocked down on Main Street at 7.45pm on Monday night.

The driver of the car was uninjured in the crash.

Gardaí confirmed the 16-year-old lost her fight for life at University Hospital in Cork last night.

They are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200.

Digital Desk