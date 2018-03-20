Teenage cyclist killed in Meath road accident

A 17-year-old boy has been killed in a road accident in Co Meath today.

The accident happened at around 5pm on the Golf Links Road, in Bettystown.

He was cycling his bicycle and a mini-bus were in collision.

He was fatally injured in the crash and his body was later removed to Navan Mortuary.

A post-mortem will be conducted in the coming days. The bus driver, a man aged in his mid-50s, was uninjured.

The Forensic Collision Investigators are currently conducting an examination at the scene. The road remains closed, local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01.8010600, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.