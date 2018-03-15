Teenage brother and sister missing from Sligo

Gardaí in Sligo have appealed for the public's help to find Samuel (Sam) Milosiu, 16, and his sister Zmeranda Milosiu, 14, who are missing from Sligo.

Samuel and Zmeranda Milosiu

Samuel was last seen in Sligo on February 19 and is 5’9’’ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Zmeranda was last seen on March 13 in Sligo and is 5’1’’ tall, of slim build and with long black hair.

It is believed that they may frequent the Donegal area.

Anyone who has seen Samuel or Zmeranda or who can assist in locating them is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071-9157000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

- Digital Desk