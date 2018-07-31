Teen who covered up for brother after Dublin murder receives suspended sentence

An 18-year-old man has received a fully suspended five-year sentence for trying to cover up for his older brother who killed a man in Dublin.

Ryan Bradley from Liscarne Gardens in Dublin was in his brother Dean’s car when he ran over Neil Reilly in Lucan on January 18, last year.

Dean and his other brother Jason were jailed for life earlier this month after a jury found them both guilty of murder.

Mr. Justice Paul Coffey said Ryan bore no responsibility for the death of Mr Reilly and described the assistance he gave to Dean as "inept".

Ryan Bradley.

