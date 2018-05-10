Teen was in ‘frenzy-like state’ when he repeatedly stabbed shop worker, court hears

By Tom Tuite

A 17-year-old boy was in a “frenzy like state” when he stabbed a shopkeeper seven times “for a buzz” during a drug-fuelled raid in Dublin, a court has heard.

The teen, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, pleaded guilty at the Dublin Children's Court to assault causing harm and attempted robbery at Mace on the Lower Kimmage Road on the night of December 5th last when the owner was repeatedly stabbed.

Mace on Kimmage Road, Dublin. Photo: Google Maps.

He also admitted that he robbed the same shop of about €200 on April 20th, 2017.

The court heard the teenager suffered from mental health issues and had a drug problem. Sentencing was adjourned.

CCTV evidence of both incidents was shown.

During the raid on December 5th, the teen walked into the shop wearing a home-made balaclava and holding a knife. He approached the shop owner behind the till and stabbed him three times.

The shop keeper was forced back and continued to receive punches and was stabbed four more times as he fought off the youth who discarded his mask during the incident.

Garda Jason O’Carroll told the court the boy “was in a frenzy-like state, stabbing him numerous times”.

The teen’s home was searched the following day and evidence was recovered. On arrest the boy immediately asked how the victim was, Garda O’Carroll said.

When questioned the teenager claimed he did not know why he had done it and he maintained no one else had forced him to carry out the raid.

He was asked if he had done if “for a buzz” to which he replied “yes”, the court was told.

The shop owner had four stab wounds to his back, and one each to his left shoulder, his collar bone and his left hand. He needed 20 stitches, the court was told.

Judge John O’Connor heard that during another raid on the same shop in April 2017, the boy entered with his face uncovered and he took a bottle of Smirnoff Ice from a shelf.

Security camera footage was shown of the teenager brandishing the bottle and holding it high as he approached a shop assistant at the till which he then opened.

He took €200 and fled.

Garda O’Carroll agreed with defence counsel Alison Fynes that neither raid was sophisticated. He also agreed the teenager had been abusing substances at the time.

The court was told the boy, who was aged 16 at the time, had been abusing tablets and cannabis. He was “easily led” by his friends, counsel said and the garda accepted the youth had been hanging around with a “bad crowd who were a bad influence on him”.

The teen had no prior criminal convictions and until these incidents had only come to attention for minor public order matters.

However, gardaí were also aware of a serious self harming incident in which he had phoned his local station to say he had taken a number of pills and he did not know what was going to happen. This led to his hospitalisation.

Ms Fynes told the court the boy, who was accompanied to court by his parents, had struggled with a mild learning disability and mental health issues: depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and oppositional defiant disorder and “emotional disconnect”

Medical reports were furnished to the court.

He had attended drug counselling and a mental health facility, the court was told. The boy has also been included in a support scheme to help defendants abide by bail terms.

He has to continue residing at his home address, sign on three days a week at his local garda station and obey a curfew from 10pm to 6am.

Judge John O'Connor has acceded to a garda request to impose another bail term banning the youth from going to the shop or nearby Sundrive Road "unless in a car with his mother".