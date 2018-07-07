Teen cyclist dies in hospital after Kildare road accident
A 16-year-old boy has died in hospital today following a traffic collision in Co Kildare.
The boy was cycling at Oughterard, Straffan at 4.50pm on July 3, when he his bicycle and a car were in collision.
He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was treated for head injuries. He was pronounced dead earlier today.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was not injured.
A Garda investigation into the collision is underway.
