Teen cyclist dies in hospital after Kildare road accident

A 16-year-old boy has died in hospital today following a traffic collision in Co Kildare.

The boy was cycling at Oughterard, Straffan at 4.50pm on July 3, when he his bicycle and a car were in collision.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was treated for head injuries. He was pronounced dead earlier today.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was not injured.

A Garda investigation into the collision is underway.

