Teen charged with murder of Japanese man in Dundalk appears in court

By Tom Tuite

A youth charged with the murder of a Japanese man in a stabbing in Dundalk in January has appeared in court for the first time since January.

Mohamed Morei, 18, was remanded in custody on January 4 after being charged with the murder of 24-year-old Yosuke Sasaki. He was unable to attend 10 subsequent hearings at Cloverhill District Court.

The defendant had been receiving ongoing medical care in the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum and was unfit to attend court on those occasions with doctors' notes being furnished stating he was continuing to get treatment.

Mohamed Morei pictured shortly after his arrest

He faced his latest hearing at Cloverhill District Court today and this time he was able to attend the hearing.

In a blue, red and white tracksuit, he listened to the proceedings with the help of an Arabic interpreter.

Judge Victor Blake asked about the progress in getting formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He also noted that this was the first time the accused had been able to come to court since his first hearing.

A court garda sergeant said a file has been sent to the DPP and there had been a query in relation to CCTV which has to be viewed. A two-week adjournment was sought.

Mr Morei did not address the court.

Judge Blake told defence solicitor Barry Callan he was remanding his client in custody to appear again at the same court on June 14 for formal directions from the DPP on the charge

Mr Sasaki, from Ebina, west of Tokyo, was fatally stabbed on Avenue Road shortly before 9am on Jan. 3 last.

He had worked at National Pen, a call centre in Dundalk, Co Louth and had lived in Ireland for the past year.

Following his death, an Irish man was injured when he was stabbed a short time later at a nearby location. At 9.40am, gardai received a report that another local man had been injured in an attack at Seatown Place.

Mr Morei was initially remanded in custody by Dundalk District Court on Jan. 4 after he was charged with the murder of Mr Sasaki.

At that hearing, garda Inspector Martin Beggy said the youth's nationality had not yet been undetermined. A bail application will have to be made in the High Court because he faces a murder charge.