Teen charged in connection with murder of Italian man in Offaly
A teenager has been charged with the murder of an Italian man in Co Offaly in November last year.
Alexander Whelan, 18, appeared before a special sitting of the District Court in Tullamore this morning.
He was remanded in custody until 20 September.
Bruno Rolandi, 56, was found with stab wounds at a house at Green Road, Ballymoran near Edenderry on November 19, 2017.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Digital Desk