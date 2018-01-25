Teen arrested in Dublin stabbing has been released without charge

A teenager arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Reece Cullen in Dublin last year has been released without charge.

The arrest at 7am this morning was the fourth as part of the investigation - two women and a teenage boy had previously been questioned.

17-year-old Reece died after being stabbed at a house in Kilclare Crescent in Tallaght on January 5 last year.

The scene of the Reece Cullen stabbing last year

- Digital desk