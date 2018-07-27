Teen arrested in connection with fatal Waterford stabbing released without charge

A teenager arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Waterford has been released without charge.

25-year-old Jack Power from Brownstown in Dunmore East was discovered with stab wounds at Shanakiel in the early hours of yesterday morning.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He died from a stab wound to the chest. A post-mortem was carried out by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis yesterday evening.

A 17-year-old man was arrested in connection with incident - he has since been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Shanakiel, Dunmore East. Picture: Mary Browne

Digital Desk