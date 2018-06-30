Teen arrested after brick thrown through window of iconic Dublin gay bar
30/06/2018 - 09:05:51Back to Gay Pride Ireland Home
A teenager has been arrested after a brick was thrown through a window of one of Dublin's most iconic gay bars.
A brick thrown through Pantibar's window just now. No one hurt.— Dr Panti Bliss (@PantiBliss) June 29, 2018
It says in Irish "FAIRIES (fags) OUT OF IRELAND"
But we are Ireland
Happy Pride everyone. It's going to be a great day tomorrow, full of Irish love and queer joy.
Be thankful for it, cos some people have neither pic.twitter.com/AQe2YwXpvY
The attack happened on the eve of the Pride Festival which is taking place in the city today.
A rock with homophobic language was fired into Panti Bar on Capel Street at around 11pm last night.
Gardai arrested a boy in his late teens shortly after the incident and he is being questioned at Store Street garda station.
No one was injured in the incident.
Word of advice: never return to the scene of the crime.— Dr Panti Bliss (@PantiBliss) June 29, 2018
Brick tosser already caught - by bar manager Shane and bouncer Aaron while he was running from the cops! Idiot already arrested.
Young closet... sorry... I mean young guy. 😄
Why'd he do it?
"I don't fuckin like dem" etc
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here