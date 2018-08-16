Teen arrested after being caught with €50k worth of cocaine

Gardaí from Ronanstown have seized drugs with an estimated value of €140,000 and arrested a man during an operation in west Dublin.

A teenager has been caught with more than €50,000 worth of cocaine.

The 18-year-old was arrested after he was stopped and searched by officers in the Collinstown Park area this morning.

He is currently detained at Ronanstown Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

In a follow up search of a house in the Ronanstown area, MDMA worth more than €90,000 was seized.

Gardaí say investigations are on-going.

- Digital Desk