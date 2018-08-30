Teen, 17, arrested after drugs seized in Dublin 12

A 17-year-old man has been arrested after gardaí seized a quantity of drugs in Dublin this evening.

A house was searched in Drimnagh, Dublin 12, as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale of illegal drugs in the area.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered what is presumed to be cocaine with a street value of €30,000.

The teen was arrested as part of this investigation and is currently detained at Sundrive Road garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Drugs seized by gardaí this evening in Dublin 12

Digital Desk