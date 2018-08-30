Teen, 17, arrested after drugs seized in Dublin 12

Back to Drug seizures Ireland Home

A 17-year-old man has been arrested after gardaí seized a quantity of drugs in Dublin this evening.

A house was searched in Drimnagh, Dublin 12, as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale of illegal drugs in the area.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered what is presumed to be cocaine with a street value of €30,000.

The teen was arrested as part of this investigation and is currently detained at Sundrive Road garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Drugs seized by gardaí this evening in Dublin 12

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Drug Seizure, Arrest, Dublin

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland