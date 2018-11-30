Teen, 14, appears in court in relation to four violent robberies in one day

A 14-year-old boy has been accused of taking part in a string of violent robberies in Dublin city centre.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was charged with carrying out four robberies on November 15 last in the south-side of the city. One man allegedly suffered serious injuries.

The teenager had been refused bail last week but was subsequently released after a challenge was brought to the High Court.

Children's Court Dublin

He appeared before the Dublin Children’s Court and was remanded on bail by Judge John O’Connor to appear again in December for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.

He is facing four counts of robbery under Section 14 of the Theft and Fraud Act.

It is alleged he robbed one man of a wallet containing €30 at Temple Bar Square.

He is accused of taking a €200 phone as well as a wallet containing a German bank card and €30 from man during another alleged mugging at St Stephen’s Green.

He faces a charge for robbing another man of a €600 phone as well as a wallet containing €100 along with credit and debit cards.

The teen was also accused of a robbery on Grafton Street in which €370 was allegedly taken.

The south Dublin boy, who was accompanied to his hearing by his mother and his solicitor, not yet indicated how he intends to plead.

His bail terms state he must reside at his current address, not drink alcohol or take drugs and have no contact with another male. He also has to abide by a 9pm – 6am curfew.