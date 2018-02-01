Teachers will consider 'ramping up the industrial action' if dispute over pay not solved

Teachers are holding a nationwide lunchtime protest today at schools and colleges around the country.

The action by the Teachers Union of Ireland is in protest at lower pay rates for newly qualified teachers.

TUI President Joanne Irwin.

The union claims pay inequality in the profession means schools are finding it hard to recruit new teachers.

TUI President Joanne Irwin says the union members voted for strike action, but they would prefer to enter talks.

She said: "We do have a mandate, we have also said to all TDs and politicians that would speak to us that we see a negotiated resolution to this.

"We would hope that they would see that also but we need a fair and sustainable resolution to this issue or we will have to consider ramping up the industrial action."

The union also says there are real difficulties recruiting new teachers for second level subjects like languages, maths and science.

- Digital Desk