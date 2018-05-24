Teachers warn they may strike if progress not made on pay equality issue

Teachers are warning they may be forced to go on strike if progress is not made on the pay equality issue.

The Teachers Union of Ireland is holding lunchtime protests at schools and colleges around the country today as part of their campaign.

There has been engagement with Government to abolish lower pay rates for people who entered the profession after 2011.

Joanne Irwin TUI President.

But TUI President Joanne Irwin says teachers are becoming impatient.

She said: "We have highlighted this issue since 2011, our members have been waiting seven or eight years to resolve the issue.

"We now have talks that will look like they will resolve the issue but what we are saying is that they must resolve all of the teacher's specific issues not just a proportion of the public sector.

"They must resolve it for everyone."

- Digital Desk