Teachers unions say shortage of substitute teachers spreading and 'a very real problem'

Teachers unions are warning that the school system is facing a serious problem due to a shortage of substitute teachers.

Union representatives are before the Oireachtas Education committee today to outline the issue.

The unions say the difficulty in hiring teachers started with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects.

However, ASTI president Ger Curtin says it is now spreading to other areas.

He said: "Languages, Irish, Home Economics, in fact it's happening across all the subjects and this is turning into a very real problem.

"The State Exams Commission were very recently concerned about having enough examiners to carry out the oral examinations after Easter.

"We have school principals who say they can't get substitutes to cover for teachers who are doing the orals."